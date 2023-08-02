The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (64) this season while batting .225 with 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Suwinski has had a hit in 44 of 91 games this season (48.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (17.6%).

He has gone deep in 17 games this year (18.7%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 36.3% of his games this year (33 of 91), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 of 91 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .208 AVG .244 .326 OBP .358 .409 SLG .593 16 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 29 53/26 K/BB 58/21 5 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings