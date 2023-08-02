Jason Delay is back in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit TigersAugust 2 at 12:35 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 16, when he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Giants.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Discover More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is batting .260 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
  • Delay has picked up a hit in 45.9% of his 37 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.9% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 37 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season (18.9%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 37 games (21.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.255 AVG .264
.345 OBP .310
.314 SLG .434
3 XBH 6
0 HR 1
5 RBI 5
12/6 K/BB 18/3
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez (6-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday, July 25 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .216 batting average against him.
