Ke'Bryan Hayes is back in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit TigersAugust 2 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 6 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-3.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has gone deep in five games this season (6.8%), homering in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

Hayes has an RBI in 17 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (35.6%), including six games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .321 AVG .190 .359 OBP .228 .489 SLG .307 16 XBH 10 2 HR 3 18 RBI 14 23/8 K/BB 39/8 4 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings