Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Tigers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes is back in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit TigersAugust 2 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 6 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-3.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has gone deep in five games this season (6.8%), homering in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Hayes has an RBI in 17 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (35.6%), including six games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.321
|AVG
|.190
|.359
|OBP
|.228
|.489
|SLG
|.307
|16
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|23/8
|K/BB
|39/8
|4
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday, July 25 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.
