Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Tigers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Liover Peguero (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Tigers.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has a double, three home runs and a walk while batting .250.
- Peguero has gotten a hit in four of nine games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games this year, and 10% of his plate appearances.
- Peguero has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this year (four of nine), with more than one RBI three times (33.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.267
|AVG
|.231
|.313
|OBP
|.286
|.667
|SLG
|.538
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|7/0
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Rodriguez (6-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, July 25, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
