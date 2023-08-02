Wednesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-58) and the Detroit Tigers (47-60) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-4, with the Pirates securing the victory. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on August 2.

The Tigers will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Osvaldo Bido (2-1, 4.50 ERA).

Pirates vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Pirates vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Pirates have won in 35, or 41.7%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 32 of 74 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (439 total).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule