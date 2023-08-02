Endy Rodriguez and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Wednesday at PNC Park against Eduardo Rodriguez, who is projected to start for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch will be at 12:35 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Pirates have +100 odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -120 +100 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have not covered the spread in any of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 35, or 41.7%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 32-42, a 43.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 55 of its 106 games with a total this season.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 8-5-0 against the spread.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-27 22-31 20-26 28-31 33-40 15-17

