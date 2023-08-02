How to Watch the Pirates vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Eduardo Rodriguez and Osvaldo Bido are the projected starters when the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Wednesday at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 101 home runs.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 439 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Pirates rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.376 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will send Bido (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 23 against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing three scoreless innings of relief and allowing four hits.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Bido has two starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 3.8 innings per outing.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Padres
|W 3-2
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Seth Lugo
|7/28/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Zack Wheeler
|7/29/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-6
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Aaron Nola
|7/30/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-4
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/1/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Matt Manning
|8/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Adrian Houser
|8/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Colin Rea
|8/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Corbin Burnes
|8/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Freddy Peralta
|8/7/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Spencer Strider
