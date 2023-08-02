Eduardo Rodriguez and Osvaldo Bido are the projected starters when the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Wednesday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 101 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 439 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Pirates rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.376 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Bido (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 23 against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing three scoreless innings of relief and allowing four hits.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Bido has two starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 3.8 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Padres W 3-2 Away Johan Oviedo Seth Lugo 7/28/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Zack Wheeler 7/29/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Home Quinn Priester Aaron Nola 7/30/2023 Phillies W 6-4 Home Rich Hill Cristopher Sanchez 8/1/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Johan Oviedo Matt Manning 8/2/2023 Tigers - Home Osvaldo Bido Eduardo Rodríguez 8/3/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Brewers - Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers - Away Rich Hill Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers - Away Johan Oviedo Freddy Peralta 8/7/2023 Braves - Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider

