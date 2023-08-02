Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Tigers on August 2, 2023
Player prop betting options for Spencer Torkelson, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Wednesday, starting at 12:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has recorded 92 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .258/.322/.434 on the year.
- Reynolds will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs and three RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 29
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 59 walks and 28 RBI (77 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .257/.378/.397 on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Eduardo Rodríguez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Rodríguez Stats
- The Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) will make his 16th start of the season.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Rodriguez has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 25
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|3
|3
|at Royals
|Jul. 19
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 5
|4.0
|6
|5
|5
|7
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 28
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 59 RBI (92 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .231/.310/.406 on the season.
- Torkelson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, four walks and three RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 89 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .225/.264/.329 so far this season.
- Baez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two walks and an RBI.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 30
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
