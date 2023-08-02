The Pittsburgh Pirates (48-58) will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they host the Detroit Tigers (47-60) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Tigers will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) against the Pirates and Osvaldo Bido (2-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (6-5, 2.95 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (2-1, 4.50 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

Bido makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday, July 23 when the righty tossed three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing four hits.

In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.

Bido has one quality start this year.

Bido will try to record his third outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.8 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers will hand the ball to Rodriguez (6-5) for his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, July 25.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 2.95, a 4.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.030.

He has seven quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Rodriguez has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.386) and 101 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Pirates to go 6-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in five innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.