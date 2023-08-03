On Thursday, Andrew McCutchen (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.384) this season, fueled by 80 hits.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

In 62.1% of his games this season (54 of 87), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (21.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (11.5%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 23.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this season (39.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .284 AVG .242 .396 OBP .372 .400 SLG .409 10 XBH 13 4 HR 6 16 RBI 13 35/29 K/BB 42/31 5 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings