Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Thursday, Andrew McCutchen (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.384) this season, fueled by 80 hits.
- He ranks 57th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 62.1% of his games this season (54 of 87), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (21.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (11.5%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 23.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this season (39.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.284
|AVG
|.242
|.396
|OBP
|.372
|.400
|SLG
|.409
|10
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|13
|35/29
|K/BB
|42/31
|5
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser (3-3 with a 4.43 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.