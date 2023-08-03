As of December 31 the Cleveland Browns' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3500.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Browns and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Cleveland ranked 14th in the with 349.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in total defense (331.5 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Browns were 4-4 at home and 3-6 on the road.

As favorites, Cleveland was 3-4. As underdogs, the Browns were 3-6.

The Browns were 3-3 in the AFC North and 4-8 in the AFC overall.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 receptions for 239 yards.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, catching 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

In six games, Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.

Myles Garrett amassed 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +1100 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6000 3 September 24 Titans - +10000 4 October 1 Ravens - +2000 6 October 15 49ers - +1000 7 October 22 @ Colts - +12500 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3500 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +2000 11 November 19 Steelers - +6000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2800 15 December 17 Bears - +6000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +20000 17 December 28 Jets - +1600 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1100

