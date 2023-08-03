Bryan Reynolds -- batting .318 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Tigers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has an OPS of .762, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Reynolds will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with one homer during his last outings.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 66 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (11.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has driven home a run in 31 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 38 times this year (40.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .237 AVG .285 .321 OBP .329 .355 SLG .508 13 XBH 23 3 HR 9 21 RBI 28 32/19 K/BB 49/13 2 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings