Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- batting .318 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Tigers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has an OPS of .762, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .436 this season.
- Reynolds will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with one homer during his last outings.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 66 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (11.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has driven home a run in 31 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 38 times this year (40.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.237
|AVG
|.285
|.321
|OBP
|.329
|.355
|SLG
|.508
|13
|XBH
|23
|3
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|28
|32/19
|K/BB
|49/13
|2
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.43 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
