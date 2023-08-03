Currently the Washington Commanders have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Commanders games.

On the defensive side of the ball, Washington was a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by giving up only 304.6 yards per game. It ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

Last year the Commanders were 4-5 at home and 4-3-1 on the road.

Washington picked up four wins as the favorite (in nine games) and four wins as an underdog (eight games).

In the NFC East the Commanders won only two games (2-3-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett passed for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year.

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and picked up 243 yards.

Terry McLaurin had 77 catches for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Curtis Samuel had 64 receptions for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Cody Barton delivered 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +900 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +800 5 October 5 Bears - +6000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +8000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +800 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3500 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1500 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1600 17 December 31 49ers - +1000 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1500

Odds are current as of August 3 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.