Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 64 hits, batting .223 this season with 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- In 47.8% of his games this year (44 of 92), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (17.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (18.5%), homering in 6.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Suwinski has driven home a run in 33 games this season (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 34.8% of his games this year (32 of 92), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.204
|AVG
|.244
|.324
|OBP
|.358
|.401
|SLG
|.593
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|29
|56/27
|K/BB
|58/21
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.43 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
