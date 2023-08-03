Ke'Bryan Hayes -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .248.

In 63.5% of his 74 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 74), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 24.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .312 AVG .190 .347 OBP .228 .475 SLG .307 16 XBH 10 2 HR 3 19 RBI 14 24/8 K/BB 39/8 4 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings