The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has a double, three home runs and a walk while hitting .250.

This year, Peguero has tallied at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 33.3% of his games this year, and 10% of his trips to the plate.

Peguero has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this year (four of nine), with two or more RBI three times (33.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in four of nine games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .267 AVG .231 .313 OBP .286 .667 SLG .538 2 XBH 2 2 HR 1 4 RBI 4 7/0 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings