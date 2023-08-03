The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero has a double, three home runs and a walk while hitting .250.
  • This year, Peguero has tallied at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in 33.3% of his games this year, and 10% of his trips to the plate.
  • Peguero has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this year (four of nine), with two or more RBI three times (33.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in four of nine games so far this season.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
.267 AVG .231
.313 OBP .286
.667 SLG .538
2 XBH 2
2 HR 1
4 RBI 4
7/0 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.43 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
