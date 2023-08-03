Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has a double, three home runs and a walk while hitting .250.
- This year, Peguero has tallied at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 33.3% of his games this year, and 10% of his trips to the plate.
- Peguero has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this year (four of nine), with two or more RBI three times (33.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in four of nine games so far this season.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.267
|AVG
|.231
|.313
|OBP
|.286
|.667
|SLG
|.538
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|7/0
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.43 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
