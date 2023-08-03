Thursday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (58-51) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59) at American Family Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 3.

The probable starters are Adrian Houser (3-3) for the Brewers and Mitch Keller (9-7) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (41.2%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 29 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (442 total runs).

The Pirates have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

