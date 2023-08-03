Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to beat Mitch Keller, the Pittsburgh Pirates' starter, on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 101 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 442 (4.1 per game).

The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.374 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Keller (9-7) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 22 starts this season.

Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 22nd start in a row.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Zack Wheeler 7/29/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Home Quinn Priester Aaron Nola 7/30/2023 Phillies W 6-4 Home Rich Hill Cristopher Sanchez 8/1/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Johan Oviedo Matt Manning 8/2/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Home Osvaldo Bido Eduardo Rodríguez 8/3/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Brewers - Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers - Away Rich Hill Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers - Away Johan Oviedo Freddy Peralta 8/7/2023 Braves - Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves - Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.