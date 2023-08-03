Christian Yelich will lead the way for the Milwaukee Brewers (58-51) on Thursday, August 3, when they square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59) at American Family Field at 7:15 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Pirates have +110 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser - MIL (3-3, 4.43 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (9-7, 3.97 ERA)

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 30, or 57.7%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have a record of 18-15 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (54.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 35, or 41.2%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won 29 of 61 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+155) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Mitch Keller - - - -

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

