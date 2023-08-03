The Milwaukee Brewers (58-51) and Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59) clash in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at American Family Field, at 7:15 PM ET. The Brewers are coming off a series defeat to the Nationals, and the Pirates a series split with the Tigers.

The Brewers will give the nod to Adrian Houser (3-3, 4.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (9-7, 3.97 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (3-3, 4.43 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-7, 3.97 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has put together a 3.97 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.

Keller heads into this outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Keller will look to last five or more innings for his 22nd straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 22 outings this season.

Mitch Keller vs. Brewers

He will face a Brewers offense that ranks 28th in the league with 831 total hits (on a .232 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .376 (28th in the league) with 113 total home runs (22nd in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Brewers this season, Keller has pitched five innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out seven.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers will send Houser (3-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 4.43, a 2.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.567.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

In 12 starts this season, Houser has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.