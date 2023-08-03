Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +6000 as of December 31, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Steelers games.
- Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.7 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Steelers had four wins at home last season and five away.
- As the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh went 5-6. As favorites, the Steelers went 4-2.
- The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Steelers Impact Players
- On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) last year.
- In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 catches for 229 yards.
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- Also, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.
- George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Alex Highsmith recorded 14.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2800
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
