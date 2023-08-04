Alfonso Rivas Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Alfonso Rivas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is hitting .167 with two doubles and three walks.
- In three of seven games this year, Rivas got a hit, but only one each time.
- In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Rivas has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in three of seven games so far this year.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|1
|.250
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.250
|.375
|SLG
|.000
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|3/2
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.76 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
