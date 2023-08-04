Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .264 with 60 walks and 44 runs scored.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 98th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 88 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.6% of those games.

In 11.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.7% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (38.6%), including 10 multi-run games (11.4%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .284 AVG .243 .396 OBP .371 .400 SLG .408 10 XBH 13 4 HR 6 16 RBI 13 35/29 K/BB 42/31 5 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings