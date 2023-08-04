Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 36 extra-base hits.

Reynolds is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 67 of 94 games this season (71.3%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (23.4%).

He has homered in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 94), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 33.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 49 .237 AVG .286 .321 OBP .329 .355 SLG .505 13 XBH 23 3 HR 9 21 RBI 28 32/19 K/BB 50/13 2 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings