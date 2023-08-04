Iga Swiatek enters the National Bank Open (in Montréal, Quebec) off the back of winning the BNP Paribas Poland Open, defeating Laura Siegemund in the final. Swiatek's first opponent is Karolina Pliskova (in the round of 32). At +225, Swiatek is the current favorite to win this tournament at Stade Iga.

Swiatek at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek's Next Match

Swiatek will open up at the National Bank Open by facing Pliskova in the round of 32 on Wednesday, August 9 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Iga Swiatek Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +225

National Bank Open odds to win: +225

Swiatek Stats

Swiatek won her last match, 6-0, 6-1 over Siegemund in the finals of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on July 30, 2023.

Swiatek is 65-11 over the past year, with six tournament titles.

Swiatek has won four tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a record of 39-7 on that surface.

In her 76 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Swiatek has averaged 18.3 games.

In her 46 matches on hard courts over the past year, Swiatek has played 18.3 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Swiatek has been victorious in 48.5% of her return games and 79.9% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Swiatek has claimed 48.9% of her return games and 77.1% of her service games.

