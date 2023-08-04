Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Liover Peguero -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is batting .219 with a double, three home runs and a walk.
- In four of 10 games this year (40.0%), Peguero has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 10), and 8.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this year (40.0%), Peguero has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (30.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.267
|AVG
|.176
|.313
|OBP
|.222
|.667
|SLG
|.412
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|7/0
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Rea (5-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.76, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
