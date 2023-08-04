The Washington Mystics (12-13), on Friday, August 4, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, will look to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (9-17). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sparks matchup.

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Mystics have compiled a 12-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sparks have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Washington has an ATS record of 7-6 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Los Angeles has an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.

Mystics games have hit the over nine out of 24 times this season.

So far this year, 11 out of the Sparks' 26 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

