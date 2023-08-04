Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (59-51) and Pittsburgh Pirates (48-60) going head-to-head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 4.

The Brewers will give the ball to Colin Rea (5-4, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Quinn Priester (2-1, 9.19 ERA).

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Pirates have won in 35, or 40.7%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 10-9 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (443 total, 4.1 per game).

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule