Quinn Priester will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second of a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 101 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .383 this season.

The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 443 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Pirates rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.385 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Priester (2-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Priester will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Home Quinn Priester Aaron Nola 7/30/2023 Phillies W 6-4 Home Rich Hill Cristopher Sanchez 8/1/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Johan Oviedo Matt Manning 8/2/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Home Osvaldo Bido Eduardo Rodríguez 8/3/2023 Brewers L 14-1 Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Brewers - Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers - Away Rich Hill Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers - Away Johan Oviedo Brandon Woodruff 8/7/2023 Braves - Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves - Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves - Home Quinn Priester Max Fried

