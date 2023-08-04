Bryan Reynolds and Christian Yelich are two of the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at American Family Field on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI (96 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .263/.325/.436 slash line on the season.

Reynolds will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has put up 81 hits with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.383/.404 on the season.

McCutchen takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Rea Stats

The Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-4) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has four quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Rea has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jul. 30 5.0 5 5 5 8 2 vs. Reds Jul. 24 6.0 5 2 2 5 1 at Phillies Jul. 19 5.0 5 3 2 3 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 4.2 7 5 5 7 1 at Pirates Jul. 2 6.2 5 2 2 3 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 118 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .291/.374/.483 so far this season.

Yelich will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .228/.313/.401 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

