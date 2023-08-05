On Saturday, Alfonso Rivas (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas has two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .261.

Rivas has picked up a hit in four games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Rivas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this year.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 .250 AVG .267 .400 OBP .313 .375 SLG .667 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings