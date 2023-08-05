Alfonso Rivas Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Alfonso Rivas (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a triple and a home run) against the Brewers.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas has two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .261.
- Rivas has picked up a hit in four games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Rivas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this year.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|.250
|AVG
|.267
|.400
|OBP
|.313
|.375
|SLG
|.667
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Burnes (9-6) to make his 23rd start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.44), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
