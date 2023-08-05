Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .264 with 60 walks and 44 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 55 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in 20 games this year (22.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season (34 of 88), with two or more runs 10 times (11.4%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.284
|AVG
|.243
|.396
|OBP
|.371
|.400
|SLG
|.408
|10
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|13
|35/29
|K/BB
|42/31
|5
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Burnes (9-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.44), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 28th in K/9 (9.2).
