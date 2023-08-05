Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Read More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has an OPS of .777, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 49th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Reynolds is batting .476 with two homers during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 71.6% of his 95 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (12.6%), homering in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (33.7%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (10.5%).
- He has scored in 41.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.4%.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|50
|.237
|AVG
|.294
|.321
|OBP
|.335
|.355
|SLG
|.527
|13
|XBH
|25
|3
|HR
|10
|21
|RBI
|30
|32/19
|K/BB
|51/13
|2
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Burnes (9-6) out to make his 23rd start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 133 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.44), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 28th in K/9 (9.2).
