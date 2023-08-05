The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has an OPS of .777, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 49th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Reynolds is batting .476 with two homers during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

In 71.6% of his 95 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (12.6%), homering in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (33.7%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (10.5%).

He has scored in 41.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.4%.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 50 .237 AVG .294 .321 OBP .335 .355 SLG .527 13 XBH 25 3 HR 10 21 RBI 30 32/19 K/BB 51/13 2 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings