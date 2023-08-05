The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 64 hits, batting .218 this season with 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 46.8% of his 94 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 18.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.2% of his games this season, Suwinski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .204 AVG .232 .324 OBP .351 .401 SLG .563 16 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 30 56/27 K/BB 60/23 5 SB 2

