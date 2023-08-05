Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jason Delay -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Tigers.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +310)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is batting .264 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Delay has picked up a hit in 18 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 38 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Delay has driven in a run in seven games this year (18.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (21.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.264
|AVG
|.264
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.321
|SLG
|.434
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|12/6
|K/BB
|18/3
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Burnes (9-6) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.44), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
