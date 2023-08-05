Jason Delay -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Tigers.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +310)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is batting .264 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Delay has picked up a hit in 18 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in one of 38 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Delay has driven in a run in seven games this year (18.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (21.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .264 AVG .264 .350 OBP .310 .321 SLG .434 3 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 5 12/6 K/BB 18/3 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings