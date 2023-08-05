Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .249.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 48 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 6.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hayes has an RBI in 18 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year (26 of 75), with two or more runs six times (8.0%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.312
|AVG
|.192
|.347
|OBP
|.230
|.475
|SLG
|.308
|16
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|14
|24/8
|K/BB
|40/8
|4
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-6) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.44), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 28th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
