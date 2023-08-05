Ke'Bryan Hayes, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .249.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 48 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 6.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hayes has an RBI in 18 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year (26 of 75), with two or more runs six times (8.0%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .312 AVG .192 .347 OBP .230 .475 SLG .308 16 XBH 10 2 HR 3 19 RBI 14 24/8 K/BB 40/8 4 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings