The 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom will have Linn Grant as part of the field from August 3-5 as the golfers battle the par-72, 6,494-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Grant at the Trust Golf Women's Ladies Scottish Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Linn Grant Insights

Grant has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in two of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in five rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Grant has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Grant has won one of her past five tournaments.

Grant has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Grant has made the cut in 10 tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 18 -7 280 1 10 3 4 $836,265

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,494 yards, 525 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -6.

Grant will take to the 6,494-yard course this week at Dundonald Links after having played courses with an average length of 6,620 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant was in the 93rd percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 2.90 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Amundi Evian Championship, which landed her in the 40th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Grant was better than 91% of the field (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Grant fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the field averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Grant carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.6).

Grant carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 4.2 on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship.

In that most recent competition, Grant had a bogey or worse on nine of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Grant finished the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Grant bettered the field's average of 1.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

+1400

