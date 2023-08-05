Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has a double, three home runs and a walk while batting .219.
- In four of 10 games this season (40.0%), Peguero has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (30.0%), homering in 8.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Peguero has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 30.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.267
|AVG
|.176
|.313
|OBP
|.222
|.667
|SLG
|.412
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|7/0
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 21st, 1.050 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.