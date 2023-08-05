Saturday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60) at American Family Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 5.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (9-6) against the Pirates and Bailey Falter.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Pirates have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (41.4%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +200 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (451 total).

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule