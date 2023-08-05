Christian Yelich will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) on Saturday, August 5, when they square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60) at American Family Field at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +200. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Bailey Falter - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 54 times and won 31, or 57.4%, of those games.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 3-4 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (41.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Pirates have won two of three games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+280) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+320) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

