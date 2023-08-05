The Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) and Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60) clash on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

Falter starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old lefty.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (9-6) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .195 in 22 games this season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.44), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 28th in K/9 (9.2).

Corbin Burnes vs. Pirates

The Pirates have scored 451 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 854 hits, 26th in baseball, with 105 home runs (25th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-22 with two RBI in seven innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.