The Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) and Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60) clash on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter.

Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSWI
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

  • Falter starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old lefty.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

  • Burnes (9-6) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 23rd start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .195 in 22 games this season.
  • He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.
  • Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.44), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 28th in K/9 (9.2).

Corbin Burnes vs. Pirates

  • The Pirates have scored 451 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 854 hits, 26th in baseball, with 105 home runs (25th in the league).
  • The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-22 with two RBI in seven innings.

