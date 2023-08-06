The United States and Sweden square off at 5:00 AM ET on August 6, in the Round of 16 of the World Cup. To get here, the United States finished second in Group E and Sweden was the runner-up in Group G.

The odds of the United States advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals are +123. The odds for Sweden are +243. An over/under of 2.5 goals (with the over at +123 and the under at -164) has been set for this match.

United States vs. Sweden Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 5:00 AM ET

5:00 AM ET Location: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 2.5

2.5 United States Moneyline: +123

+123 Sweden Moneyline: +243

United States vs. Sweden World Cup Betting Insights

These two teams score 4.3 goals per match between them, 1.8 more than this game's total.

These teams concede a combined 0.6 goals per game, 1.9 fewer than this game's total.

The United States has been a moneyline favorite three times this tournament, and has gone 1-2-0 in those games.

The United States has played as a moneyline favorite of +123 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.

This is the first time Sweden is an underdog this tournament.

Sweden has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +243 odds on them winning this game.

United States World Cup Stats

Sophia Smith has registered two goals and one assist for the United States in Women's World Cup.

Lindsey Horan has scored two goals with zero assists in three matches for the United States in Women's World Cup.

Alex Morgan has tallied one assist for the United States without scoring a goal in three matches in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup, Rose Lavelle has collected one assist (14th in the 2023 Women's World Cup) for the United States in three matches.

Sweden World Cup Stats

In three Women's World Cup matches for Sweden, Amanda Ilestedt has tallied three goals (third in Women's World Cup play).

Jonna Andersson has not scored a goal but has compiled two assists for Sweden in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup action, Sofia Jakobsson has two assists (but zero goals).

Fridolina Rolfo has scored two goals for Sweden in Women's World Cup.

United States vs. Sweden Recent Performance

The United States went 10-0-3 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 32 goals and conceding eight. This year, its record is 8-2-0 versus fellow World Cup squads (21 goals scored, two conceded).

The United States met Portugal in its last match and the sides finished with a draw, 0-0. The United States side took 16 shots, outshooting by 11.

Sweden went 7-2-2 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +10. This year, its record is 4-2-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (+10 goal differential).

Sweden clinched a 2-0 victory over Argentina on August 2 in its most recent match. Sweden outshot Argentina seven to four.

United States Roster

Name Age Number Club Alyssa Naeher 35 1 Chicago Red Stars (United States) Ashley Sanchez 24 2 Washington Spirit (United States) Sofia Huerta 30 3 OL Reign (United States) Naomi Girma 23 4 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Kelley O'Hara 35 5 Gotham FC (United States) Lynn Williams 30 6 - Alyssa Thompson 18 7 Angel City FC (United States) Julie Ertz 31 8 Angel City FC (United States) Savannah DeMelo 25 9 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Lindsey Horan 29 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Sophia Smith 22 11 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Alana Cook 26 12 OL Reign (United States) Alex Morgan 34 13 - Emily Sonnett 29 14 OL Reign (United States) Megan Rapinoe 38 15 OL Reign (United States) Rose Lavelle 28 16 OL Reign (United States) Andi Sullivan 27 17 Washington Spirit (United States) Casey Murphy 27 18 North Carolina Courage (United States) Crystal Dunn 31 19 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Trinity Rodman 21 20 Washington Spirit (United States) Aubrey Kingsbury 31 21 Washington Spirit (United States) Kristie Mewis 32 22 Gotham FC (United States) Emily Fox 25 23 North Carolina Courage (United States)

Sweden Roster

Name Age Number Club Zecira Musovic 27 1 Chelsea FC (England) Jonna Andersson 30 2 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Linda Sembrant 36 3 Juventus Turin (Italy) Stina Lennartsson 26 4 - Anna Sandberg 20 5 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Magdalena Eriksson 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Madelen Janogy 27 7 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Lina Hurtig 27 8 Arsenal WFC (England) Kosovare Asllani 34 9 AC Milan (Italy) Sofia Jakobsson 33 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Stina Blackstenius 27 11 Arsenal WFC (England) Jennifer Falk 30 12 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Amanda Ilestedt 30 13 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Nathalie Bjorn 26 14 Everton FC (England) Rebecka Blomqvist 26 15 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Filippa Angeldal 26 16 Manchester City WFC (England) Caroline Seger 38 17 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Fridolina Rolfo 29 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Johanna Kaneryd 26 19 Chelsea FC (England) Hanna Bennison 20 20 Everton FC (England) Tove Enblom 28 21 KIF Orebro DFF (Sweden) Olivia Schough 32 22 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Elin Rubensson 30 23 BK Hacken FF (Sweden)

