On Sunday, Alfonso Rivas (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alfonso Rivas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

  • Rivas is batting .231 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
  • Rivas has had a base hit in four of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Rivas has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four of nine games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
.250 AVG .273
.400 OBP .385
.375 SLG .727
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
1 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers will look to Woodruff (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday, April 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.