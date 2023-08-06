The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 81 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has gone deep in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 89), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.5% of his games this season, McCutchen has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .284 AVG .237 .396 OBP .366 .400 SLG .397 10 XBH 13 4 HR 6 16 RBI 13 35/29 K/BB 43/32 5 SB 5

