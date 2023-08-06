Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 81 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 89), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.5% of his games this season, McCutchen has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.284
|AVG
|.237
|.396
|OBP
|.366
|.400
|SLG
|.397
|10
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|13
|35/29
|K/BB
|43/32
|5
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, April 8, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering four hits.
