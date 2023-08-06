On Sunday, Bryan Reynolds (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.444) thanks to 38 extra-base hits.

In 68 of 96 games this season (70.8%) Reynolds has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year (39 of 96), with two or more runs eight times (8.3%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 51 .237 AVG .288 .321 OBP .332 .355 SLG .517 13 XBH 25 3 HR 10 21 RBI 30 32/19 K/BB 53/14 2 SB 7

Brewers Pitching Rankings