Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Connor Joe is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 2 against the Tigers) he went 1-for-4 with a double.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .243 with 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Joe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .278.
- Joe has had a hit in 48 of 90 games this year (53.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (14.4%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (7.8%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has had an RBI in 20 games this year (22.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.264
|AVG
|.224
|.378
|OBP
|.288
|.408
|SLG
|.422
|12
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|34/21
|K/BB
|49/9
|0
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, April 8, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering four hits.
