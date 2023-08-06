Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jack Suwinski (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 64 hits, batting .218 this season with 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- In 44 of 94 games this year (46.8%) Suwinski has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (18.1%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34 games this year (36.2%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (35.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.204
|AVG
|.232
|.324
|OBP
|.351
|.401
|SLG
|.563
|16
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|30
|56/27
|K/BB
|60/23
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Brewers are sending Woodruff (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday, April 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
