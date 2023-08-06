On Sunday, Jack Suwinski (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 64 hits, batting .218 this season with 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

In 44 of 94 games this year (46.8%) Suwinski has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (18.1%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 34 games this year (36.2%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (35.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .204 AVG .232 .324 OBP .351 .401 SLG .563 16 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 30 56/27 K/BB 60/23 5 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings