The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes (.282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .246 with 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In five games this year, he has gone deep (6.6%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

Hayes has an RBI in 18 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 26 of 76 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .312 AVG .188 .347 OBP .225 .475 SLG .300 16 XBH 10 2 HR 3 19 RBI 14 24/8 K/BB 42/8 4 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings