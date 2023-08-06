Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Liover Peguero -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is hitting .222 with a double, three home runs and a walk.
- Peguero has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 11 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (27.3%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Peguero has picked up an RBI in four games this season (36.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (27.3%).
- He has scored in five games this season (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|.267
|AVG
|.190
|.313
|OBP
|.227
|.667
|SLG
|.381
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|7/0
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Woodruff (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday, April 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
