William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at American Family Field.

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET
TV Channel: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 105 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .385 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 453 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.386 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (5-11) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Johan Oviedo Matt Manning 8/2/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Home Osvaldo Bido Eduardo Rodríguez 8/3/2023 Brewers L 14-1 Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 8/4/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Bailey Falter Corbin Burnes 8/6/2023 Brewers - Away Johan Oviedo Brandon Woodruff 8/7/2023 Braves - Home Osvaldo Bido Spencer Strider 8/8/2023 Braves - Home Mitch Keller Yonny Chirinos 8/9/2023 Braves - Home Quinn Priester Max Fried 8/10/2023 Braves - Home - Bryce Elder 8/11/2023 Reds - Home Johan Oviedo Andrew Abbott

