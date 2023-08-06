How to Watch the Pirates vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at American Family Field.
Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 105 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Pittsburgh ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .385 this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 453 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.386 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Johan Oviedo (5-11) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Matt Manning
|8/2/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/3/2023
|Brewers
|L 14-1
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Adrian Houser
|8/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Colin Rea
|8/5/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Corbin Burnes
|8/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/7/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Spencer Strider
|8/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Max Fried
|8/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|Bryce Elder
|8/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Andrew Abbott
